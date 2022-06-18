No Covid-19 infection clusters after reopening of entertainment venues in Thailand

The Public Health Ministry has lowered its Covid-19 alert to Level 2 from Level 3 nationwide as daily caseloads have continued to fall.

Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrachit, Permanent Secretary for Public Health said that despite the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions to allow reopening of entertainment venues, there has been no report of Covid-19 infection clusters.







Most operators have followed Covid Free Setting guidelines and the public health system and resources have been prepared to cope with Covid-19 infections.

The rates of hospital bed occupancy among COVID-19 patients of red and yellow codes fell below 10 per cent, he said.





Under the Level 2 status, the ministry focuses on warning the high-risk “608” group and those who have not received booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines to refrain from visiting night entertainment establishments and avoid crowded places, public transport and activities, in which huge crowds gather.

The 608 group comprises people aged over 60 years, patients with underlying health conditions and pregnant women. (TNA)































