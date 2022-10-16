Distraught man held for stabbing, kidnap of girlfriend in Sattahip

A Sattahip man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and taking his girlfriend hostage.

Identified only as Somwang, 33, the man had taken Rungtiwa, 35, hostage in his Soi Rungroj house Oct. 13. He was seen stabbing the woman outside and then dragged her inside the house.

Sattahip police tried for more than an hour to negotiate with Somwang, urging him to let Rungtiwa go. When talks broke down, police stormed the house and freed the woman from a bathroom.







Somwang was taken into custody, partly for his own safety as Rungtiwa’s relatives were waiting outside the house, intent on lynching him.

The victim suffered serious stab wounds and was transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.

The victim’s brother, Nattawat, 25, could only speculate why she was attacked, saying the boyfriend was probably very tired, became paranoid and jealous.





































