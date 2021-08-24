Thailand to consider opening country to normalcy by year-end

Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) will ask the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to consider reopening the country before the end of the year, as the spread of COVID-19 is showing signs of slowing down.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr. Opas Kankawinpong said it is hoped that, from September into next year, the government will allow activities to restart and people to resume their normal lives. Based on the figures currently available, it has been agreed that the outbreak has reached its peak and will slow down. However, this tendency will be monitored continuously.







He said the committee agreed on four issues that to present to the CCSA for consideration. One of involves preparing for a safe reopening of the country, under disease control measures known as “Smart Control and Living with COVID-19”, which aim to contain the pandemic so new cases will not overwhelm the public health system.



Dr. Opas added that one key strategy involves vaccinating at-risk groups, such as the elderly and those with underlying health problems, developing new vaccines, taking preventive measures and precautions at all times and stepping up the work of COVID-19 comprehensive response teams (CCRT) visiting communities. (NNT)























