Thailand’s Ramathibodi Hospital detects four new sub-variants of Delta strain

Thailand’s Ramathibodi Hospital has found 4 new sub-variants of the Delta strain of the novel coronavirus in samples analyzed by the Hospital.

The head of Ramathibodi Hospital’s Centre for Medical Genomics, Prof Dr. Wasun Chatratita, said the sub-variants were detected in samples received from several hospitals across Thailand.







He said sub-variant AY.4 (B.1.617.2.4) was found in 3% of samples sent in from Pathum Thani, while AY.6 (B.1.617.2.6) was detected in 1% of samples from all over the country. Meanwhile, sub-variants AY.10 (B.1.617.2.10) and AY.12 AY.12 (B.1.617.2.15) were found in 1% of samples sent in from Bangkok.



So far, experts have identified over 60 possible mutations in the genetic make-up of the Delta strain. Of these, 22 are known to be responsible for the emergence of new sub-variants. The first Delta sub-variants, which have been verified, AY.1 and AY.2, were first discovered in Nepal.























