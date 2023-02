Thailand’s Cabinet has given the green light to begin collecting tourist fees of 150-300 baht, with a plan to start on 1 June 2023.

The fee will be 300 baht for tourists arriving by air, and 150 baht for tourists arriving by land or water.

For those who arrive in the morning and then depart in the evening, the fee will be waived.

And the Cabinet confirmed that the tourist fee will be used for expenses related to taking care of tourists. (PRD)