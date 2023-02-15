Factory oil fire prompts evacuation of 300 students in Sri Racha, Chonburi

A factory fire in Si Racha district of Chonburi province led to the evacuation of around 300 students from a local school on Monday afternoon (13 Feb).

According to witnesses, the fire started in two wells containing used oil, creating a thick column of black smoke. Firefighters from the municipal office arrived at the scene and used water and chemical foam to control the blaze.







A group of teachers quickly ordered students to evacuate to a safe location in order to avoid any risk of injury. The firefighters took two hours to bring the fire under control.

Local authorities have since launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. (NNT)





































