Thailand to close Bangkok ‘Hua Lamphong’ main railway station in the near future

BANGKOK – Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob confirmed the old Hua Lamphong railway terminus will be closed when the Bang Sue Grand Station is opened.

The minister said that he stood firm with a policy to close Hua Lamphong but the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) would study how to serve commuters who needed trips to inner Bangkok areas.





Students and office workers still needed to reach inner Bangkok and the SRT could operate commuter trains to serve them, Mr Saksayam said. He told the SRT to propose a relevant plan on March 4.

He also ordered the Land Transport Department to plan a bus service as a feeder system for the people who were using the Hua Lamphong railway terminus.

Mr Saksayam also said that the Red Line service that connected to the Bang Sue Grand Station would start operation in November this year. (TNA)













