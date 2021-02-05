Pattaya bars, massage parlors cut prices amid tourist dearth

There aren’t many tourists in Pattaya these days, but those who are in town are seeing lower prices at bars and massage parlors.







Finally able to reopen again after Pattaya’s second lockdown, beer bars and massage joints have tried to revive business by offering lower prices.

Kritsana, owner of the Little Hole Bar on Soi Yamato, said she had turned to selling food and snacks during the lockdown. Although she can again sell alcohol, Kritsana expects it will take time for business to recover, even though many of her customers are western expats.

She said prices have been cut up to 20 percent.

Masseuse Pattama said her shop’s business used to come from group tours from China, India and Russia, allowing her to earn up to 2,000 baht a day. These days, it’s a tenth of that.

The Udon Thani native said many days there are no customers, but hopes things will improve. Pattama said her shop also has cut prices substantially.













