Thailand to buy less AstraZeneca but more LAAB

Thailand now has enough COVID-19 vaccine supply and the COVID-19 situation has also continued to improve.

In order to adjust its plan in line with the present situation, the Department of Disease Control decided to reduce its AstraZeneca vaccine procurement from 60 million doses to 35.4 million doses, with a budget of 11 billion baht.







The Cabinet also allowed the department to acquire 257,500 doses of long-acting antibody (LAAB) for the price of 7.6 billion baht. LAAB will be used to prevent sickness for high-risk groups. (PRD)

































