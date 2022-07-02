Thailand adjusting endemic transition and assessing BA.4, BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron

Health authorities have postponed their evaluation of the Covid-19 situation and the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron in favor of achieving greater clarity.

National Security Council Secretary-General Gen. Supoj Malaniyom said the CCSA talk on the endemic transition plan will take place on July 8 instead of July 1. The postponement is due to the recent easing of disease control measures having given rise to the need for adjustments and clarification of the transition plan. The health ministry is now making the said adjustments and will be presenting the plan to the CCSA meeting for acknowledgment and endorsement.







Gen. Supoj indicated the CCSA needs to assess the situation of Covid-19 infections and of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants. The medical personnel involved in the said assessment are still performing analyses and finding conclusions. He said there is no need to panic over the two sub-variants, as there is enough preparedness to accommodate the situation. People are, however, encouraged to continue observing disease precautions.





Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said COVID-19’s transition into the post-pandemic stage does not mean everybody should remove their face masks. He said measures to protect oneself should still be observed after July 1 as the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions means infections will increase.

Although these infections are not anticipated to result in an increase in fatalities and the number of hospital beds is expected to be adequate, Dr. Sathit urged people, especially those who are vulnerable, to receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster. He added that awareness must be created so that unvaccinated individuals and those who have not received a booster shot will come forward for vaccinations. (NNT)

































