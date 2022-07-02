Thailand’s House of Representatives approves online sales of Kratom-based products

The House of Representatives has passed a bill allowing people to sell kratom-based products online. However, strict regulations will be enforced to ensure public safety.

Members of Parliament have voted on a revised bill allowing the sale of kratom-based products, with 205 in favor, 58 against, and 5 abstentions.







Kratom was delisted as a Category 5 narcotic in 2021. Consumers can currently purchase kratom plants and leaves, but kratom-based goods such as food and beverages are not permitted. Farmers and producers will be allowed to sell plants, leaves, and kratom-based products to customers directly, including online sales, under this amended bill.





Authorities have warned, however, that selling kratom and its products to people under the age of 18, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers is illegal, and distributors must post warning signs in their stores or online shops. The plant and its product are not permitted to be sold in certain locations, including educational institutions, public parks, and venues that will be designated by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Public Health.







Officials also strongly warned that these products must not contain any narcotics or other hazardous substances. Those who violate the law will face legal consequences. (NNT)

































