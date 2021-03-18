Thailand to build organizational quarantine (OQ) border facilities for migrant workers

Thai Cabinet has approved a budget of 438.08 million baht to create 14 organizational quarantine (OQ) border facilities for migrant workers, those who cross the border illegally and human smugglers who have been arrested in seven provinces – Tak’s Mae Sot district, Chiang Rai, Ranong, Songkhla, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo and Nong Khai – including preparing field hospitals in case of a health emergency, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Tuesday.



Mr. Anucha said the OQ project would run from April until September. 52.87 million baht would be used for improving border police facilities to make them a proper quarantine area and another Bt385.21 million would go for prefabricated hospital field tents with 250 beds.







The project would serve both Thais and foreign workers as the government attempts to control the spread of COVID-19.













