Thai parliament voted down charter amendment bill in third reading Wednesday night

A charter amendment bill was rejected by the parliament in its third and final reading late on Wednesday night, failing to get the support of a majority of parliament members and at least one-third of senators as the constitution required.



The bill received votes of support from 206 House representatives and two of the 250 senators, while half of the current joint parliament is 367 (there are by-elections pending for vacant seats).







Four senators voted against the bill and 10 representatives and 84 senators abstained. Nine representatives and 127 senators chose “no vote”.



The constitution also requires a constitutional bill to have the approval of at least one-third, 84, of the senate.













