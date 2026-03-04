Thailand to begin evacuating workers from Middle East on March 7

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Labor Ministry is preparing to evacuate the first group of Thai workers from the Middle East on March 7 following regional unrest, Labor Minister Treenuch Thienthong said on Wednesday.

Speaking after a meeting of the situation monitoring center, Treenuch confirmed that no Thai nationals have been reported injured or killed so far.







Approximately 300 Thai nationals in high-risk areas, predominantly in Iran, have requested repatriation, including a group of 50 laborers who have all expressed a desire to leave. Registration for the evacuation is set to open on March 5, with the initial groups scheduled to depart on March 7 and March 10 via land routes to Turkey.

The return process will be managed through two primary channels. Under the government-to-government framework, officials are currently reviewing specific cost coverage, while workers deployed through private recruitment agencies will have their total expenses covered by those firms. (TNA)



































