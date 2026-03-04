Thai Defense Minister orders energy-saving drive across military to cut fuel and power costs

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Defense Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit has directed all agencies under the ministry’s supervision to implement energy-saving measures to ease the national budget burden linked to fuel and electricity use. The steps also seek to lower commuting costs for military personnel while ensuring that operational readiness and public assistance missions continue without disruption.







Under fuel consumption controls, military units have been instructed to limit vehicle use for transport and official travel when possible. Shared transportation and smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles are encouraged. Agencies are also urged to use video conferencing instead of traveling to attend meetings, while non-urgent activities requiring large numbers of vehicles may be postponed or canceled. The measures do not apply to national defense operations, internal security duties, or other urgent assignments ordered by the government.

The ministry has also ordered stricter electricity-saving practices across military offices and facilities. Air-conditioning systems must follow government temperature guidelines and operate only during working hours or when necessary. Electrical equipment, including heating and cooling devices, should be turned off after use, and agencies must conduct regular inspections and maintenance to reduce unnecessary power consumption.

Units may also consider allowing some personnel to work from home depending on operational needs and the nature of their duties. Such arrangements could reduce fuel use and commuting expenses for staff. However, the ministry requires that any remote work arrangement maintain operational efficiency and ensure that personnel remain ready to report for duty immediately, including during emergencies. (NNT)



































