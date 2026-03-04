Thai Interior Ministry orders governors to guard against price hikes amid Middle East tensions

BANGKOK, Thailand – Permanent Secretary for Interior Unsit Sampuntharat has instructed provincial governors nationwide to implement measures to address potential domestic impacts arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The order follows a recent directive from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, urging relevant agencies to prepare response plans related to national security and public safety.







Provincial authorities have been told to supervise the prices of goods and services in their areas. Local agencies must monitor the prices of consumer products and essential goods while preventing opportunistic price increases and stockpiling. Energy prices in each province will also be monitored to maintain fair and stable pricing.

Governors have also been tasked with providing clear and accurate information to residents to reduce the risk of public panic. Officials are required to inform communities that consumer goods and essential items remain adequately available and that the government continues oversight of living costs and pricing conditions.



In addition, governors must ensure that all government agencies within their provinces follow policies and measures issued by the central government in response to the situation. Provincial and district Damrongtham Centers have also been assigned as official channels for individuals to submit information reports or complaints if they are affected by developments linked to the ongoing conflict. (NNT)



































