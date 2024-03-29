Thailand to become third territory in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage after Taiwan and Nepal

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a marriage equality bill at the final reading, paving the way for Thailand to become the third territory in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage after Taiwan and Nepal.







The vote saw a significant majority of 400 in favor to 10 against, endorsing the draft amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code to replace terms such as “men and women” and “husband and wife,” with “individuals “and “marriage partners” ensuring inclusivity for same-sex couples. Individuals can enter into marriage when both parties are at least 18 years old.

Once two individuals, regardless of gender, register their marriage, they are recognized as “married couples,” having rights similar to heterosexual couples, including property management, representation in criminal cases, inheritance, and social security benefits.







Same-sex married couples are also eligible to adopt children together, and any law, regulation, or ministerial resolution referring to “husband-wife” will apply to registered same-sex couples.

Danuphorn Punnakanta, chairman of the committee overseeing the marriage equality bill affirmed that the bill will protect and restore the rights of LGBTQ individuals, including healthcare, tax deductions, and medical decision-making consent, paving the way for equality in Thai society.







Thailand is poised to become the third territory in Asia and the first in ASEAN to enact equal marriage legislation, providing opportunities for same-sex couples to marry.

The bill will be forwarded to the Senate for approval and then to His Majesty the King for royal endorsement. (TNA)































