‘Summer Sonic Bangkok Music Festival’ at Impact Aug 24-25

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday announced Summer Sonic Bangkok Music Festival to be held on August 24-25, expecting to attract hundreds of thousands of tourists.

Naoki Shimizu, founder of Summer Sonic, jointly announced the organization of “Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024” music festival, a world-class music festival to be held in Thailand for the first time.







The Summer Sonic festival provides an opportunity for emerging artists worldwide to meet Asian music fans and for Thai artists to showcase their talents on the world stage.

It will be the first time Summer Sonic is held outside Japan, where in the past, Japan attracted over 350,000 tourists to the event. Prime Minister is confident that this music festival will also attract up to 300,000 tourists to Thailand.







Meanwhile, renowned Thai artists such as Bodyslam, Getsunova, Violette Wautier, and Golf F.Hero also participated in yesterday’s press conference.







The Summer Sonic in Bangkok event will take place on August 24-25 at Impact, Muang Thong Thani. (TNA)































