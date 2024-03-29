European DG meets with Lithuanian Ambassador, seeking support on Thailand-EU FTA

Mrs. Krongkanit Rakcharoen, Director-General of the Department of European Affairs, received a courtesy call from H.E. Mr. Darius Gaidys, Ambassador of Lithuania to Thailand with residence in Singapore, during his visit to Thailand and the occasion of the Director-General’s assumption of duty on 26 March 2024.







Both sides discussed the preparation of the 4th Thai-Lithuanian Political Consultations and the upcoming signing ceremony for the Agreement between Thailand and Lithuania on the Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic and Official or Service Passports, which is scheduled to be held on 18 June 2024.







In addition, they exchanged views on ways to enhance trade, investment, and technical cooperation between the two countries. The Thai side also sought support for expediting the negotiations of the Thailand-EU FTA and Thailand’s membership application to the OECD. (MFA)





































