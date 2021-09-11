Thailand to amend laws to promote sale of kratom-based products

Thailand’s Justice Ministry is urging the Public Health Ministry to amend regulations quickly, to permit the sale of kratom-based products to provide needed income for rural people.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said laws concerning herbal products, drugs, food and cosmetics limit the use of kratom (Mitragyna speciosa). The Public Health Ministry should amend the laws to let people and businesses use kratom in the form of herbal products, drugs, food and cosmetics. These laws limit village businesses.







He said kratom has already been reclassified as a legal herb, having been removed from the banned narcotics list, and people are allowed to consume, grow, possess and sell the fresh leaves. However, the use of kratom in herbal products still requires approval from the Public Health Ministry under the Herbal Products Act.



Commercial use of kratom in food and tea for sale is still prohibited by a regulation which the Public Health Ministry issued under the Food Act. Violators are liable to a maximum of two years in prison, a fine of 20,000 baht or both. (NNT)




























