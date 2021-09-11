Thailand plans to inoculate at least 50% of population in every province and more updates

- Although the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Thailand are now on a downward trend, CCSA, however, decided to extend the existing measures that currently in place for another two weeks or until the end of September to ensure that the downward trends continue and that there will be a smooth transition towards the reopening of the country in October
- From February 28 to September 9, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 38.8 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 698, 621 doses have been administered yesterday
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+14,403)
- CCSA plans to inoculate at least 50% of the population in every province; priority will be given to the elderly, those with the listed seven underlying medical conditions and pregnant women
- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for students at BMA schools aged 12-18 and who have health conditions. They will receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer at Navamindradhiraj University in Dusit district, starting on September 21st
- CCSA with the consultation and advice from the Ministry of Public Health have decided that Thailand will be moving forward with vaccination formulas which will include a combination of vaccines produced by different manufacturers. This will include Sinovac+AstraZenneca, Sinovac+Pfizer, AstraZenneca+Pfizer
- The Japanese embassy in Bangkok made an announcement that their government again donate 300,000 vaccines AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand (NNT)