Thailand expects economy to pick up and domestic consumption to fully resume in fourth quarter

The Thai government remains confident that the economy will expand this year after the easing of lockdown restrictions in 29 provinces earlier this month.

Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said the government expects the country’s economy to pick up and domestic consumption to resume in the third and fourth quarters, after the relaxation of restrictions, while the COVID-19 infection rate is projected to drop, on a continuous basis, due to expedited mass vaccinations nationwide.







He said there is now a light at the end of the tunnel and the government expects economic growth to maintain its momentum until next year, adding that the prime minister has ordered all responsible agencies to speed up economic development.



Mr. Supattanapong said the government will continue economic development, but it needs full cooperation from the public and private sectors and the public. Meanwhile, the government pledges to implement various infrastructure projects, after investing in 160 development projects worth 1-2 trillion baht the past six years. The government also vows to continue relief measures for people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreaks, with around 400 billion baht available from new 500-billion-baht public sector borrowing. (NNT)

































