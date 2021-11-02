Restaurants in Bangkok and Phuket request serving alcohol until 11 p.m.

Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang wants to maintain Covid restrictions by allowing alcohol consumption in restaurants only until 9 p.m. for the time being, reasoning that the easing of curbs must proceed gradually. The move came after a call for an extension of the alcohol consumption period by the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association.







The governor said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will be assessing the situation every two weeks to consider how well the general public and business operators cooperate with the City Hall, after which authorities will consider extending the alcohol consumption period accordingly.



Starting from November 1, the BMA lifted a ban on alcohol consumption in restaurants, allowing SHA-certified restaurants to resume dine-in services with the sales of alcoholic drinks permitted until 9 pm. However, alcohol consumption in hotels, exhibition halls, and convention halls is still not allowed.







Thanakorn Kuptajit, secretary-general of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, has requested authorities to allow restaurants and eateries to serve alcohol until 11 p.m. in 4 pilot areas for tourism or blue zones including Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket. (NNT)



























