Thailand to add two million more digital lottery tickets for August 1 draw

In response to high demand for tickets sold electronically, the Government Lottery Office (GLO) plans to add two million more lottery tickets to its digital distribution platform for the August 1 draw.

Lawaron Saengsanit, director-general of the Revenue Department and chairman of the GLO’s board, announced that all 5.1 million tickets distributed through the Pao Tang app for the July 16 draw sold out in less than 24 hours – the quickest sale since the digital distribution system’s launch last month.







Lawaron added that all 5.1 million digitally formatted tickets sold through the government’s mobile application in June were sold out in just five days. It took only three days to sell an additional 5.1 million tickets for the next drawing.

The first and second sales recorded a total of 1.5 million and 1 million buyers, respectively, while the most recent draw recorded approximately 908,000 buyers.



The most recent sales, according to Lawaron, reflect demand for digital lottery tickets priced at exactly 80 baht each. A new evaluation will also be conducted to determine the demand for these digitally formatted lottery tickets.

Lawaron noted, however, that a balance must be maintained between the number of lottery tickets traditionally distributed through licensed lottery retailers and those sold through the mobile app in order to prevent impacting sales of conventional paper tickets. (NNT)

































