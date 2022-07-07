Thailand’s cross-border trade up by 1.7% over January-May

Cross-border trade by land increased by more than 1.7% over the period between January and May 2022 amid an easing of pandemic-era travel restrictions.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, increased trade activity was indicative of recovery over the first five months of this year.







Of the more than 688 billion baht in trade activity, over 404 billion baht stemmed from exports for a 0.91% decrease year-on-year. Imports were meanwhile up 5.57% at more than 284 billion baht.

Thailand’s total trade surplus over the period was over 120 billion baht, with Malaysia still the kingdom’s top bilateral partner in cross-border trade, receiving Thai exports valued at nearly 15 billion baht and Myanmar coming in second to receive goods worth more than 13 billion baht.





China meanwhile remained the biggest market for Thai exports by land across bordering nations, receiving some 19 billion baht in Thai exports over the five-month period. (NNT)

































