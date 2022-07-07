SCG showcases paper innovation, supporting eco-friendliness at APEC 2022 Thailand

Hosting the APEC 2022 all year long shall provide Thailand with great opportunities. However, it would not be memorable if numerous meetings ended in “wasteful assemblies” of discarded booths, signages, tables, or documents. Hence, SCG proceeds to support the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) notion to build a green environment and sustainable society. SCG is collaborating with Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to bring about the “Green Meeting” for the APEC 2022 Thailand. This involves considerations to optimize resource consumption to reduce the effects on the environment by providing “Green Arrangements” or meeting necessities made from recycled paper.







The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC meeting is an influential drive of the world’s development as APEC member economies hold the world’s highest economic growth rate. Therefore, Thailand’s role as the host is a highly significant affair. This proves to be the chance for Thailand to exemplify the country’s economic potential and contribute to innovative concepts that can grow the country sustainably. Thus, organizing gatherings to be “Green Meeting” is crucial to alleviating effects on the environment while benefiting further collaborations within the APEC framework in a sustainable manner.





Nowadays, meetings and exhibitions attach importance to beautiful decorative designs for display booths. However, if new materials are constantly in use while resources are in decline, this will accelerate the climate crisis. SCG champions optimal resource consumption via the reuse, reduce, and recycle practices. The paper decorative items at the APEC 2022 Thailand were designed to be foldable and flexible in shapes. This contributes to less energy while transport. Also, the items can be used as storage or given to the participants for further use. This aligns with optimal resource consumption under the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green Economy) model for sustainable development. If every event converts to using paper, this will exponentially decrease pollution from installations. Also, it will reduce costs due to quick installations that require less manpower. This meets event organizers’ demand while caring for the planet. (NNT)











































