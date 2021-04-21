Thailand to acquire 35 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses

Thailand will procure 35 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses from a few more producers, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.







The prime minister wrote on his Facebook account that a working group on Covid-19 vaccination resolved that Thailand would buy 35 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from a few more producers in addition to a previous plan to procure 65 million doses.







The vaccination committee comprised doctors from the Public Health Ministry, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, the Food and Drug Administration and the Private Hospital Association.



According to the prime minister, the private sector led by the Board of Trade of Thailand will acquire 10-15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for employees in the private sector and this will help the government save its budget for vaccine procurement.







“I have ordered the distribution and inoculation of all the vaccines to be completed within December 2021,” Gen Prayut wrote. (TNA)











