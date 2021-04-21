Covid-19 concerns from Thai returnees

The commander of the 4th Army Area has ordered subordinates to be ready to receive Thai returnees as Malaysia ordered illegal migrants to leave its soil within April 21.







After several times of leniency, Malaysia set April 21 as the final deadline for migrants who overstayed their visas to leave without any prosecution.

As a result, Thais were fully using the daily quota for 150 Thais to register for their return at the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur.







Meanwhile, officials at the Thai-Malaysian border were preparing for COVID-19 tests for the returnees and intensifying border patrol to block illegal returns which could worsen COVID-19 infections in the country.



Lt Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, commander of the 4th Army Area which supervises the South, said his personnel prepared venues to receive Thai returnees and were strictly guarding the border sections in Narathiwat and Songkhla provinces where there were many natural border-crossing points. (TNA)











