Thailand thanks U.S. for safe return of 500-year-old Lanna Era gold crown

Thailand has thanked the United States for its help to ensure the safe return of a 500-year-old crown that was part of a Buddhist statue built during the Lanna Era.

The crown, made almost entirely of gold, was returned with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and now resides at the National Museum of Thailand.







According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, efforts are currently underway to return various works believed to have been uncovered at the Prakon Chai archaeological site in Buriram province and later ending up on display in the Denver Art Museum. (NNT)

































