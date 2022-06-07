Buriram to distribute free cannabis plants to residents as Thailand legalizes home cultivation

On Friday (10 June), a day after marijuana is to be officially declassified as a controlled substance, one thousand free cannabis plants will be given away to residents in Buriram.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the giveaway, which will continue until Sunday (12 June) at the Chang International Circuit, will be a precursor to a nationwide campaign to distribute 1 million cannabis seedlings for home cultivation, to be used in cooking and medical treatments.







Anutin noted, however, that even though cannabis and hemp will be decriminalized on Thursday (9 June), a license will still be required to utilize the plants for commercial purposes.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Public Health Thongchai Keeratihatthayakorn said that as of this month, all cannabis and hemp parts will be removed from the narcotics list, with the exception of extracts containing more than 0.2% THC, the psychoactive component of the plant. State agencies have also been tasked with establishing rules for the regulation of cannabis.





After registering on plookganja.fda.moph.go.th and the Food and Drug Administration’s mobile application, individuals can cultivate cannabis without restrictions beginning on Thursday (9 June). However, before permission is granted, they must register their personal information and provide a reason for cultivating cannabis.

Additionally, the Corrections Department said the plant’s legalization will result in the release of more than 4,000 inmates charged or convicted of cannabis-related offenses. (NNT)































