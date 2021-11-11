Thailand targets high-quality markets and first-time visitors

Thailand’s tourism is in the process of rebooting, as it targets high-quality markets and first-time visitors. Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said to reignite sustainable growth for Thailand’s tourism, every tourism-related organization must cooperate to attract more travelers who have high spending powers.







Mr. Yuthasak said post-Covid tourism provides an opportunity for first-time visitors such as those from India. Even if Thailand can only grab a small portion of this segment, it is already a large number given the size of its population. He also said TAT will keep maintaining one-third of the total revenue from the domestic market, by boosting the number of domestic trips.



Meanwhile, Preecha Champi, board member of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), supported the idea of attracting Indian tourists because there is a 1.4 billion population with many Indian communities located across the globe. The population of South Asia accounts for 24% of the global population.







Suthisart Tiyavuthirojanakul, senior manager of strategic partnerships at Agoda, said tourism in Asia has seen the start of a recovery. He said a survey in the third quarter showed positive travel sentiment in Thailand as 61% of respondents expected to travel within the country in the next six months, especially those of Generation X. (NNT)



























