PM inspects durian farms and industrial safety in Chanthaburi and Rayong

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is leading an official visit to Chanthaburi and Rayong provinces April 27, focusing on agriculture and industrial safety concerns. The trip began early in the morning, with the premier departing from Military Air Terminal 2 in Don Mueang, headed towards Trat Airport.

Upon his arrival in Chanthaburi, the prime minister’s first stop will be Nuantongchan Garden in Khlung district, where he will oversee the production processes of high-value durians. Srettha is also scheduled to visit Dragon Fresh Fruit Ltd. and Kaofong Ltd. to observe firsthand the sorting and processing methods that ensure the quality of these fruits.







The latter part of Srettha’s visit shifts towards industrial concerns in Rayong at Win Process Ltd., an industrial plant recently affected by a chemical residue fire. There, he will be briefed on the damage and assess the ongoing efforts to manage and mitigate the impact of the incident.

Srettha and his team are scheduled to arrive back in Bangkok at 4.45 p.m., wrapping up their one-day tour of the eastern provinces. (NNT)













































