Thailand targets 875 billion baht bilateral trade value with Vietnam

Thailand’s Central Group and its sister companies in Vietnam recently collaborated with Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade to organize “Vietnamese Week in Thailand 2023,” showcasing high-quality Vietnamese products.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit and Do Thang Hai, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, jointly presided over the “Vietnamese Week in Thailand 2023” event. This iteration of Vietnamese Week in Thailand was organized under the theme “The Magical Taste of Vietnam.”







Quality products that possessed unique identities of Vietnamese communities and products which were deemed to have market potential in Thailand were promoted at the event. About 100 product exhibitors participated, bringing with them some 500 articles of items across five categories – fresh fruit, instant noodles, spices, tea and coffee, and snacks.

Minister Jurin noted that Thailand and Vietnam were some of the closest partners in the ASEAN bloc, with this year marking the 47th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations. In addition to closer relations, the event would further promote Thai-Vietnamese bilateral trade.







The Ministry of Commerce aims to raise the bilateral trade value to US$25 billion or about 875 billion baht by the year 2025. He added that the value reached $21 billion last year.

Vietnamese Week in Thailand 2023 was held unt Sunday, August 20, at Eden zone inside Central World shopping center, Bangkok. (NNT)













