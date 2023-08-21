‘OTOP Fair 2023’ at IMPACT highlights fabrics

A grand event celebrating the diverse range of One Tambon One Product (OTOP) items took place at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Center in Nonthaburi province. “Sinlapachip Prathip Thai” OTOP Fair 2023 opened with an impressive ceremony, featuring a fashion show highlighting modernized Batik fabrics.

Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda presided over the opening of the fair, which emphasized Thai fabrics and the contributions of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother to sustainable occupations for the Thai people.







Attended by government officials, foreign diplomats, OTOP business representatives and the general public, the fair aimed to expand distribution channels for OTOP products nationwide. The goal was also to elevate people’s quality of life, strengthen communities and bolster Thailand’s economic security, prosperity and sustainability.







Activities at the fair were divided into eight zones. These included areas dedicated to honoring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit and His Majesty the King; exhibits from the Support Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of Thailand; and zones for selling various OTOP products ranging from fabric to non-food items, food and drinks, and health and spa products.

With some 2,000 booths offering around 7,200 OTOP items, the Sinlapachip Prathip Thai OTOP fair concluded on Sunday (20 Aug) in Challenger Halls 1-3 at Impact Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani. (NNT)













