Thailand takes number 1 place for coconut exports to China

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, Director-General of the Foreign Trade Department, disclosed that, in the first five months of 2023 (January–May), the value of Thailand’s fruit exports utilizing the ASEAN-China free trade agreement (ACFTA) privileges was more than US$3.3 billion. Thai fruits, including durian, guava, mango, and mangosteen, remain popular in China, especially during the hot season. Coconut products (including shells) are one fruit export from Thailand that has seen high growth in China. In the second quarter of 2023, Thailand exported coconut products to China worth US$188 million. China was also the number one importer of Thai coconuts. Thanks to the ACFTA privileges, it eliminated the import tax rate in China to zero, down from 60%.







FTAs are a key component in facilitating trade and eliminating trade barriers. They also open Thai exporters' opportunities to international marketplaces. Under an FTA, goods must be standardized and of high quality.












