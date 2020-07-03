Thailand Suvarnabhumi Airport opens Covid-19 testing lab

Suvarnabhumi Airport and the Public Health Ministry has launched the PCR lab for Covid-19 at the airport, which can give a rapid result within 90 minutes.

The PCR test would be conducted on Thais arriving today and the labs will be set up at all airports across the country in the future.







Under the plan, foreign travelers who seek approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through an agency will pay 3,000 baht for the PCR test. Although they will not be quarantined, they will be banned from entering public transport and places.

Wg Cdr Suthirawat Suwanawat, general manager of Suvarnabhumi airport said the airport recorded about 4,000 domestic passengers and 58 flights per day last month.

The number of domestic passengers has increased to 8,045 and the total number of flights has risen to 177 as the government eased lockdown restrictions.

More international flights will bring Thai people home, so the opening of the Covid-19 lab for medical screening will be very useful.





He said he did not expect much of the increase in international travelers after the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) had lifted the ban on international flights under some conditions.

Among groups, to be allowed to travel to Thailand are business travelers and foreigners with spouses, work permits or residency in the country. (TNA)











