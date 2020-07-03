Thai vacationers warned of disease transmission during four-day extended holiday

Vacationers and operators are warned to seriously prevent disease transmission during the long holidays this weekend.







Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said CCSA was highly concerned about disease control at premises with high risks of disease transmission during the four-day extended holiday that included Asalha Puja Day and Buddhist Lent Day.

At-risk places including pubs, bars and karaoke shops already proved to spread the coronavirus disease 2019 quickly in other countries and check-ins, checkouts and disease control measures including the use of face masks at such places were thus very important, he said.

Serious protection and prevention during the 5th phase of lockdown relaxation would help avoid the closure of business premises, he said.

Regarding a plan to receive medical and wellness visitors, Dr Taweesin said they could arrive with up to three followers and must have appointments with doctors, test negative for COVID-19, be quarantined at hospitals for 14 days and must not leave the country early. (TNA)











