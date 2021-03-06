Thailand successfully hosts first ‘Golf Quarantine’ at Artitaya Golf and Resort in Nakhon Nayok

The first group of 42 golfers (41 South Koreans and one Japanese) arrived in Thailand and entered golf quarantine on 19 February, 2021. During the first two weeks they were required to undergo three COVID-19 tests to ensure they were free of coronavirus.

What makes golf quarantine in Thailand unique is that it allows golfers to move around in the resort environment and also play golf; however, they must stay in their rooms for the first three days after arrival.

On the 12th day after their arrival (or 2 March, 2021), Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, in cooperation with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Department of Health Service Support, inspected the golf quarantine facilities at Artitaya Golf and Resort.







H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, lead the inspection team together with Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, and Dr. Thares Kratsanai Rawiwong, Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support. They were welcomed by Mr. Amphon Angkapakornkul, Governor of Nakhon Nayok.

The inspection is meant to build confidence for future groups to experience Thailand’s high standard of international golf facilities.







Currently, there are six government-certified golf quarantine resorts in Thailand including three in Kanchanaburi: Mida Golf Club, Evergreen Hills Golf Club and Blue Star Golf Course, and one each in Nakhon Nayok: Artitaya Golf and Resort; Phetchaburi: Sawang Resort and Golf Club, and Chiang Mai: Artitaya Chiang Mai Golf and Resort.

In order to be eligible to enter golf quarantine in Thailand, international golfers still need to have all of their advance arrangements in good order for arrival and entry, meaning they must originate from a low-risk country.

They are also required to obtain a Certificate of Entry (CoE), a medical certificate issued no more than 72 hours prior to their flight, with an RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 was not detected, in addition to health insurance requirements.













