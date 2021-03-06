Phuket rolls out new events and festivals for 2021

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, in cooperation with Phuket’s public and private sector partners, is pleased to announce a series of new events and festivals, scheduled between now and November 2021.

Leveraging on Phuket’s outstanding beaches and charming Sino-Portuguese buildings as well as popular local delicacies, the events and festivals include:

Seafood festival: The first of the “Roi Rim Lay Phuket Festival” was held on 26-28 February, 2021, at Saphan Hin. The event featured more than 170 stalls, mostly offering renowned local delicacies, fresh and cooked seafood, as well as agricultural and tourism-related products at reasonable prices.







The next “Roi Rim Lay Phuket Festival” will be held at Patong Beach on 19-21 March, 2021, and at Laguna Grove in Cherng Talay on 10-12 April, 2021.

Sports event: The island’s first-ever Amazing Thailand Phuket Surfskate Series 2021 was launched on 20 February, 2021, at Phuket Old Town. Next events of this fast-growing street surfing sport are scheduled for 20 March at Kata Beach, 23 May at Karon Beach, 14 August at Patong Beach, and 13 November at Surin Beach.







Arts event: The Kata Karon Hotel Association has initiated the “Art Vasion” project featuring street art paintings by 35 artists from Phuket and Bangkok to create new ‘check-in’ points for visitors. The paintings can be found at five key locations: the canal-side area between Club Med Phuket and OZO Phuket; the beachside alleyway near The Boathouse Phuket; Kata’s beachfront wall near the Surf House Phuket; the wall in front of The SIS Kata, and The Pizza Company’s wall.

In addition, Laguna Phuket is staging the ‘Revive 555 Festival’, a series of events starting from 31 March to 18 April, 2021 (more details, here).

Tourism operators in Phuket are also offering special discounts and privileges at www.phuketgreattime.com.

For more information, contact the TAT Phuket Office at Tel: +66 (0) 76 211 036; Email: [email protected]; or LINE Office: @tatphuket.

















