Thailand strives to become rubber glove manufacturing hub

Rubber growers in Thailand have been suffering from low produce pricing for quite some years, with several efforts already made by the government to help improve their livelihood. The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) has stressed its policy is to promote Thailand as a global hub for rubber glove manufacturing to help increase the demand for natural rubber.







Mr Alongkorn Ponlaboot, an Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said today that global demand for rubber gloves this year will reach 360 billion pieces, worth 40 billion baht, and promising growth opportunities for rubber glove manufacturers and farmers, as Thailand is currently the second biggest rubber glove exporter in the world with 8-15 percent annual growth.

He said the MOAC is working with the Ministry of Commerce to position Thailand as a global rubber gloves manufacturing hub.



At the upcoming committee meeting on rubber pricing on 9th September, the MOAC will be delivering its policy at the Agritech and Innovation Center (AIC) to support the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT) in the development of innovative rubber products, which will help raise rubber pricing, giving farmers a better income.

The RAOT Governor Nakorn Takkawirapat said that the Thai rubber processing industry is moving in a good direction, especially rubber glove manufacturing.

The RAOT has recently launched special loan offers worth a total of 25 billion baht to assist rubber glove manufacturers to increase their production capacity and upgrade their equipment, in an effort to fortify the Thai rubber industry as it strives to become the leading global exporter of natural rubber and rubber products. (NNT)











