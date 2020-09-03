Thailand prepares traffic flows, alcohol checkpoints for long holidays Sept 4-7

It is expected that a large number of people will travel to holiday spots during the substitute Songkran holidays from September 4-7, 2020. The police have been preparing measures to facilitate traffic flow.







Police Lieutenant General Damrongsak Kittipraphat, Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), called a meeting on Thursday to instruct traffic police to prepare to facilitate the traffic flow of people traveling during the long weekend.

The RTP will cooperate with relevant agencies to form a rapid response team to facilitate and supervise traffic to reduce road accidents. Alcohol measurement checkpoints will be set up on secondary roads. Local police have been instructed to monitor and ensure appropriate lighting according to traffic conditions. Highway police will be responsible for the main roads. They will be on alert for gatherings of motorcyclists especially big bike riders who are at risk of accidents.

Patrol police will cooperate with administrative authorities, public health officers and military officers to inspect bus stations and public bus terminals which will be reorganized to reduce congestion, to comply with the government’s COVID-19 preventive measures. (NNT)

