Thai PM confident in government’s performance, will look for new Finance Minister

After recently appointed Finance Minister Predee Daochai submitted his resignation, citing health reasons, Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, said Mr. Predee’s resignation would not disrupt the government’s work and projects.







Gen. Prayut said that he was informed that Mr. Predee had a stroke and was concerned that his condition may worsen, which eventually led to his resignation. He said the government could continue with its work because there are regulations allowing relevant officials to take acting roles and for a deputy prime minister to oversee economic affairs, including the Ministry of Finance. He played down concerns, saying the government can still function even if there is a missing component. All ministries have officials, civil servants, and working groups, as well as the Prime Minister to supervise their work.

The Prime Minister said Mr. Predee’s resignation will not affect the Ministry of Finance’s projects that are currently underway, and they will proceed. Working groups and other cabinet ministers are overseeing them.

Gen. Prayut said people should refrain from making comments that aim to damage others, and should put the country’s interests first. He asked them to have confidence in the government and not to be attached to individuals. There are officials performing their duties, while he is overseeing the overall performance.

The Prime Minister added that a new Finance Minister would be appointed at an appropriate time. (NNT)











