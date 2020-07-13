Thailand strengthens new normal to prevent second wave of virus spread

The Spokesperson for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has presented nine points for strengthening the new normal and protecting against a resurgence of the pathogen, encouraging all sectors to circulate productive information.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Despite an easing in the COVID-19 situation, the state continues to call for strict measures to be observed, to protect against a second wave of the virus. The Thai Media Fund held a forum to collect views from the public, private and civilian sectors on preventive measures.







Advisors to the CCSA have presented nine points, aimed at avoiding a second outbreak of COVID-19. They include the production of media targeted at specific groups, such as teenagers, teachers and children, the creation of coordination spaces, the production of media promoting Thailand as a center for global health, based on its success against the virus, the production of media promoting charitable activities, promotion of religious activities centered on dealing with COVID-19, historical documentation of the phenomenon, analysis of the situation and promotion of self-care.

The forum heard from other groups suggesting approaches, with some calling for guidelines on how to attend temple and how to engage in religious practices. All practical ideas collected at the forum will be used to design the next iteration of COVID-19 preventive measures. (NNT)











