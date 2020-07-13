Thailand marks second anniversary of Tham Luang rescue mission in Chiang Rai

Public and private sectors have jointly organized a Reunion Day, the Event of Tham Luang 2020, to mark the second anniversary of the high-profile Tham Luang cave rescue mission in the northern province of Chiang Rai.







The event was attended by key figures behind the mission to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from Tham Luang, including the Governor of Lampang and then governor of Chiang Rai, Narongsak Osottanakorn; the former commander of the Royal Thai Navy Seals, Rear Adm. Arpakorn Yookongkaew, and Col. Dr. Pak Loharachun. Also joining the event were Wildlife Conservation officials, volunteers and residents of Mae Sai district who were part of the mission. The event featured an exhibition of photographs and equipment used in the rescue operation, as well as a discussion on unity in times of crisis.





Col. Dr. Pak said it was an event that saw Thai people from all walks of life come together to create history and help make the search and rescue efforts a success. He asked people from around the world to visit the site and witness the rejuvenation of nature. (NNT)











