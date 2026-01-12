Thailand strengthens medical and public health ties with china through advanced cancer therapy and traditional medicine collaboration

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Public Health Pattana Promphat led a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Public Health to Gansu Province, China, to strengthen Thai–Chinese cooperation in medical and public health innovation.

The visit focused on studying and exchanging expertise in Heavy Ion Therapy, an advanced cancer treatment using high-energy carbon ion beams. This technology delivers maximum energy directly to cancerous tumours with high precision, destroying cancer cells while minimising damage to healthy tissue. The delegation visited a heavy-ion therapy equipment manufacturing facility and the Wuwei Heavy Ion Hospital to explore clinical applications and technological development.







The mission also began discussions on investment feasibility and joint development of advanced medical innovations to enhance cancer treatment capacity in Thailand and position the country as a regional hub for advanced oncology care.

The delegation also inaugurated a Thai traditional massage training centre at a hospital in the Gansu University of Chinese Medicine network. The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine plans to introduce Thai traditional medical services in Lanzhou in three areas: outpatient Thai massage clinics for musculoskeletal conditions, a joint Thai–Chinese integrated medical clinic for chronic diseases, and a Thai massage training centre offering certified programmes endorsed by the Ministry of Public Health.



The visit also aimed to enhance the quality standards of Thai herbal products for international markets, supporting greater cooperation between Thailand and China in the traditional medicine and health industries. (NNT)



































