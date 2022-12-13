Thailand steps up safety measures as foreign tourist arrivals surge

The government has ordered the beefing up of safety and security measures for tourists, as the number of foreign visitors to Thailand continues to climb.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha urged relevant agencies and tourism operators to enhance security measures at all locations and ensure public health and safety.







The spokesperson further noted that ensuring the safety of both Thai and foreign tourists during the high season is crucial to maintaining their confidence in traveling in the kingdom.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said Thailand had welcomed 9.78 million international tourists this year as of December 5, with Thailand welcoming its 10 millionth arrival on December 10.







According to Ministry of Tourism and Sports data, the tally – far below a peak of nearly 40 million tourist arrivals in 2019 – improved significantly from 6.7 million registered in 2021. (NNT)































