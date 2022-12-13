Thai elephant in Sri Lanka to return home for medical treatment

The Thai government is asking the Sri Lankan government for permission to bring the elephant, Sak Surin, that it donated to Sri Lanka back to Thailand for treatment because it is ill and has a poor living condition.

The male elephant is one of the three elephants that the Thai government gave to Sri Lanka in 2001. The Sri Lankan government assigned the Kande Vihara temple to keep Sak Surin and use it to parade Buddha relics in annual Buddha relics cerebrations in Sri Lanka.







The Rally for Animal Rights and Environment (RARE), an animal protection organization in Sri Lanka, complained that the Sak Surin elephant was heavily used and was not treated properly. The organization urged for the immediate medical treatment of the elephant.

The Thai embassy in Colombo brought Thai veterinarians and experts to check the elephant in Sri Lanka. The people said that it should be suspended from work and sent back to Thailand for treatment.







On Nov 9, the elephant was sent to the Dehiwala Zoo for initial treatment and rehabilitation. Thai and Sri Lankan specialists took care of it there.

The embassy was coordinating with relevant organizations the issuance of a license to transport the elephant to Thailand (in compliance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora – CITES). It received good response and expected the elephant to be returned to Thailand in February next year. (TNA)




























