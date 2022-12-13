Thai PM to discuss political future after ASEAN-EU Summit in Brussels

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has said he will clarify his political future after returning from the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit in Belgium.

Before departing for the summit in Brussels, which is set to conclude on Thursday (15 Dec), Gen Prayut said he would discuss the matter upon his return.







Akanat Promphan, secretary-general of the newly formed United Thai Nation Party (UTN), said on Monday (12 Dec) that his party could compete in the election and win enough seats to be a part of the government.

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) meanwhile announced it will welcome two former Democrats, Nipit Intarasombat and Anwar Salae, into its ranks, citing their extensive political experience and potential candidacy in the upcoming election. (NNT)


































