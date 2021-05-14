Thailand steps up efforts to contain current outbreak in prisons

The Corrections Department is stepping up efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak at two prisons in Bangkok, where nearly 3,000 inmates have now tested positive for the disease.

Director-general Ayut Sinthopphan said there are 1,039 COVID-19 cases at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution and 1,794 more at Bangkok Remand Prison in Chatuchak district. The source of the outbreak at the women’s prison has been traced to new inmates but, at Bangkok Remand Prison, it was brought in by staff.







He said the department will take nasal swabs and lung x-rays of all inmates as soon as possible. There are about 310,000 inmates nationwide. All inmates have been ordered to wear face masks around the clock and to sanitize and wash their hands frequently. The department will also increase the chlorine level in tap water in prisons.







Mr. Ayut added that the department will complete the setting up of a laboratory in five days. It will be capable of testing 1,500 inmates a day. Some prisons were also arranging for COVID-19 vaccines for their inmates. (NNT)























