Pattaya officials motivate residents to get COVID-19 vaccinations

City officials step out into the community for a door-to-door campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated.

As the day for mass vaccinations in Thailand fast approaches, Pattaya City officials, led by Pramote Tubtim, deputy permanent secretary, along with health officers and other volunteers, walked the streets of Central Pattaya visiting residents of Nong Or community, where they spoke about the risks of contracting the Covid-19 virus and how to stay protected.







They informed the citizens about the imminent arrival of the Covid-19 vaccines and encouraged them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He said people over the age of 60 can register on the ‘Mor Phrom’ (Doctors Ready) application. The vaccinations for this group will commence on June 7 in Pattaya.





The second group to get vaccinated will be people who have one or more of seven chronic diseases, including severe respiratory syndrome, heart and coronary diseases, kidney diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer patients under treatment, and obese patients weighing over 100kg, or having a body mass index exceeding 35.

Those who do not have a smartphone can contact the hospital with their records or the local public health office to get registered.

The general public aged 18-59 years who do not fit in the above groups can register from July 1. Their vaccinations could start in August.

For more information, call 038 253 3209.



















